Rams' Sean McVay Had the Most Praise For Underrated Group
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) gut out in of the more remarkable wins of the NFL season so far this year. A 10-point deficit wiped away with incredible defensive play followed by a game-winning drive to walk it off in overtime against NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5).
Head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media postgame and credited the defense for their ability to keep the Rams in the game.
The Rams started very slow with just three points in the first half and did themselves no favors by the way they ended the half. 13 points in the final minute scored by the Seahawks to take a 13-3 lead into halftime.
"Really when you look at it, to start the football game, kind of back and forth, not really getting anything going on either side," McVay said postgame. "And then for the half to end the way that it did, very uncharacteristic of what we expect of our football team."
With much to hang their heads about and lose focus mentally, the Rams did not flinch coming out of the break. They went on a 23-7 run to finish the contest and a big piece of that was the defense play from a several rookies.
Defensive tackle Braden Fiske, safety Kamren Kinchens, and safety Jaylen McCollough came up huge in the second half to hold the Seahawks to just one score in the final 30 minutes and overtime.
"I was really proud of the way that we came out in the second half," McVay said. "They had all the momentum, we did a lot of things to beat ourselves. You're down 13-3 and we found a way to be able to get it tied up after a couple drives a piece. I would have loved for us to be able to punch that one in and to be able to come away with the touchdown, but good, long sustained drives. I thought our coaches on offense did a good job making some adjustments to be able to get the edge, got Kyren [RB Kyren Williams] going a little bit and then we stalled and Kam Kinchens shows up our. Rush showed up, it felt like Braden Fiske was in the back field all day, really all of our front did an excellent job. Then for Jaylen McCollough to come up with another interception."
Fiske led the team with two sacks, Kinchens had a pair of interceptions including a 103-yard interception touchdown return that set a franchise record, and McCollough grabbed his third pick in the past two weeks.
The Seahawks would get their only second half score with just second remaining in regulation. A touchdown strike from quarterback Geno Smith would tie the ballgame and send it to overtime. The Rams would lose the coin toss and had to bow up on defense to start.
They did just that with a game-saving fourth down stop, holding Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III from reaching the line to gain and forcing the turnover. Game-winning drive king, Matthew Stafford, would lead the Rams on a four play, 83-yard touchdown drive to seal the victory.
"What I thought was great is that we get the stop in overtime," McVay said. "I mean, credit to them for them being able to score, extend the game into overtime and then it goes into overtime. They win the toss, they drive the ball right down the field, they decide to go for it on fourth and one in field goal range, our defense makes a huge stop and a handful of plays later Demarcus Robinson's making a great catch in the end zone from a great ball from Matthew Stafford and when we got that ball in overtime we said let's keep the ball in number nine's [Stafford's] hand."
The Rams have now won three-straight games and are on quite the run with a 2-1 record in the NFC West. They now sit tied for second with the San Francisco 49ers in the division and will look to keep the winning streak alive as they welcome the Miami Dolphins (2-6) to Sofi Stadium next week.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE