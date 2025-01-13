Vikings vs. Rams Live Game Thread
The Los Angeles Rams will play the NFC North Minnesota Vikings in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs at State Farm Stadium on Monday Night.
The Rams finished off the season with a 10-7 record, while the Vikings come into the matchup with a 14-3 record. Both teams have had great seasons, and they played each other back in Week 8 of the season, with the Rams coming out on top. The Rams also head into this game as one of the hottest teams in the league.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Los Angeles Rams win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Rams have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
This game was moved to the Arizona Cardinals stadium due to the California Wildfires that have hit Los Angeles. The Rams will be playing for much more than themselves and each other. They will be playing for the City of Los Angeles.
The Rams will look to make another deep run in the players under head coach Sean McVay.
"There are so many things that have taken place since then," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "It was two good football teams going at it. They've certainly been great. They had gone on an incredibly long winning streak if you will and then went against the number one seed for the NFC [First Playoff Seed] last week. I think guys were able to make plays, guys were able to play within themselves and that's usually what it comes down to. Every single game is its own separate entity. We have to prepare to the best of our ability and go shoot our shot."
The matchup is going to be a tough battle for both teams and the winner will be a dangerous opponent in the next round.
Follow along for our live game updates.
