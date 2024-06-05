Rams News: Was Aaron Donald or Larry Allen the More Dominant Defender?
Following the passing of 11-time Pro Bowl Dallas Cowboys guard Larry Allen at the far-too-young age of 52, the football universe at large has been reflecting on the glories of the Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion.
A year-old episode of former NFL stars Takeo Spikes and Tutan Reyes' Behind The Mask Podcast has since resurfaced, during which an impossible hypothetical was pitched: who was better, just-retired Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl defensive tackle (a 10-time Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year) or Allen?
“You gotta go with the next dominant guy who controls the interior part of the offensive line and Aaron Donald is the guy," Spikes said. "What makes AD special? Well, he’s not necessarily tall, but you know what he does for his advantages. It gives him the leverage and you only can have leverage if you’re strong and powerful and fast. I know it sounds like we playing the 'if' game, but he is the 'if.' He got all of that. When you combine everything that he’s been able to do.. [In] 2018, he led the league in sacks at 20-and-a-half. It’s filthy Aaron Donald, but I love it.”
“He was a beast," Reyes said of Allen. "Every defensive lineman that you talk to, the one person that struck a little bit of fear in their heard like they won’t admit, that you know they had fear. But at the end of the day, the one person they did not want to go against was Larry Allen. This dud was a bruiser. Massive. Had them wide shoulder pads so you couldn’t get around them and they put them paws on you, he would bury you and bury you in the ground."
