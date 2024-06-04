Rams News: Where Standout Defender is Looking to Improve This Season
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Byron Young is participating in his first full offseason ahead of his second NFL season. Coming into his second season, Young has focused on increasing his size to boost his efforts in the run game and sharpen his pass rush techniques.
"Mainly technique, but size," Young said, via the Rams' YouTube channel. "I just wanna beef up a little bit, going up against guys on the O-line, I gotta hold my own. Not always about pass rush, I want to hold my own in the run game. That's one of the things I wanted to focus on, and gust being a better pass rusher, learning new techniques and getting off the ball faster.
During his rookie season, the former third-round pick out of Tennessee compiled 61 total tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and eight tackles for loss and on his way to being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. He pressured opposing quarterbacks a total of 30 times and registered 10 hurries and 11 knockdowns to go with his eight sacks. His eight sacks led his position among rookies, and only trailed teammate Kobie Turner for most sacks by a rookie in 2023.
Young has already began bulking up this offseason, and now weighs in ten pounds heavier than he did last year at 260 lbs. last year. This will be key for Young to continue improving his efforts in the run game and intimidate opponents with his combo of strength and 4.43 speed.
