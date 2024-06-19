Rams News: Watch Best College Moments of Intriguing Rookie Kamren Kinchens
The Los Angeles Rams added depth to their secondary by drafting safety Kamren Kinchens in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the 99th overall pick. After focusing on bolstering their defensive line during the first two rounds of the draft, the Rams brought in Kinchens to help out the back end of their defense.
A native of Miami, Florida, Kinchens joins the Rams after playing three years of football at the University of Miami. During a celebrated college career, Kinchens compiled 162 total tackles, 11 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 15 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.
Kinchens became a full-time starter during his second season with the Hurricanes in 2022. He had what likely was the best game of his college career against Georgia Tech, picking off three passes in one game. Kinchens intercepted six total passes that season, and was named a first-team All-American. He picked off five passes as a junior, and was named first-team All-ACC during his final two years of college.
Here are some of the top plays and highlight reels from Kinchens' time as a Hurricane.
The Rams are no doubt hoping Kinchens can continue this output at the pro level.
