WATCH: Michigan TE Colston Loveland Sounds Off on Rams at NFL Combine
The Rams currently hold the 26th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. A player that is in striking range for them is Colston Loveland. It seems the Rams are playing it slow as the Broncos and Chargers, who select ahead of the Rams are highly interested in his services.
Regardless, Loveland could be in play if the Rams trade up. Loveland spoke about his conversations with Los Angeles. Watch below.
If the Rams draft Loveland, it would be to groom him as a successor to Tyler Higbee. Here's what Sean McVay said about Higbee recently while addressing the future of some of his veteran players during his last press conference of the season.
Q: Have you talked to Rob Havenstein about his future with the Rams?
McVay: “I talked to him quickly on Monday or whatever day that was. It all kind of blends together. I'll get a chance to speak with Rob. I think Rob should be so proud of himself with what he did this past
year. I know he missed a couple games, but the difference between when he was in the lineup versus when he wasn't, the impact that he had with the way that… It’s been really fun to watch him evolve into the leader and the man that he is and how he positively impacts and influences change in a good way."
"He loves football. I thought he played really productive as well this year. I thought there was an edge. There was toughness and there was a production reflected in both protection and the run game. I thought when he was in the lineup, it wasn't by coincidence that Kevin Dotson played his best games as well. I'm damn proud of Rob and what he’s done. We will talk and we'll see where he's at, what he's looking at. When you really talk about those guys like Matthew, Cooper, Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee, three of those four guys I've been with for eight years."
"They've been incredibly important to us in a handful of ways. This was the fourth year with Matthew. But those guys being those veteran leaders and modeling the way and what they've meant day in and day out, it’s been really cool. Rob was awesome this year. It was fun to see. I think when you put so much into something, that’s why it takes so much out of you. When you come up a little bit short or when the journey ends a little bit sooner than what you want…but I know this about Rob, I know this about myself and everybody else that we're talking about, they'll put themselves out there all over again because even though it's hard and these feelings kind of suck, it's all worth it.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE