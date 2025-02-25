Rams Predicted to Trade Up in NFL Draft for Michigan Superstar
The Rams need to start thinking of a future beyond Tyler Higbee. Higbee, a nine year NFL veteran is still playing at a high level but the wear and tear of football is starting to build up. Higbee suffered massive knee damage against the Lions in the 2024 Wild Card, an injury that held him out most of the 2024 season.
Higbee would return and his impact was felt. Higbee's touchdown against the Jets helped the Rams win the NFC West and he was the Rams leading receiver in their Wild Card game against Minnesota until he suffered a chess injury.
In the times that Higbee was out, it was clear the Rams did not have a good option as a TE2. In a new mock draft, the Rams secure the future of the tight end position by trading up for Michigan's Colston Loveland according to Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman.
"The Rams were reportedly sniffing around to see if they could trade up for Brock Bowers last year." Wrote Wasserman. "If either Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland is within reach here, they could pull the trigger for a tight end this time around. Loveland ranked second, behind Warren, among Power Four tight ends with a 90.8 PFF receiving grade over the past two seasons."
To select Loveland, the Rams traded picks 26th and 100th to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for pick 19. The Buccaneers selected Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia.
If the Rams are able to pull off this trade, they have to. Loveland instantly gives the Rams another downfield threat, helping replace the production of Cooper Kupp and while he needs to grow as a blocker, he'll have an opportunity to do so in a structured maner with Los Angeles.
The problem is that the Buccaneers are likely not dropping seven spots for just the 100th selection. The Rams may need to throw in a day three picks as well and/ or upgrade to the 90th selection.
Loveland is an All-Pro waiting to happen. He'll succeed Higbee while helping extend his career. His prescence will open up Puka Nacua on the outside and whatever QB starts for the Rams in 2025, they'll have a sure handed safety valve at their disposal.
