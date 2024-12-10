How Week 15 Could End With Rams In First Place Of NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) are in must-win mode for the rest of the season and it started last week with a road win over the Saints and carried into this past Sunday's upset home victory over the juggernaut Buffalo Bills. Another challenge this week could make things even more interesting.
The Rams currently sit in second place in the NFC West with a 7-6 record while the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) are in first place by one game. The Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals (6-7) last week to give them that one game cushion with four left to play in the regular season.
With the Rams playing their best football at the most ideal time, they will travel up-state to battle their bitter rival San Francisco 49ers (6-7) on Thursday Night Football. This game has massive playoff implications because it is a divisional game and because of who the Seahawks play this week.
The Seahawks will also play a primetime game this week as they will host the Green Bay Packers (9-4) at home. The Packers are coming off a frustrating loss to the Detroit Lions and will be in a get-right in hopes of spoiling the Seahawks first place plans in the division.
In a dream scenario and a likely one, the Rams would go into Levi's Stadium, defeat the 49ers, improve to 8-6, and later in the week watch the Seahawks lose to the Packers on their home field to bring their record also to 8-6. There is a very good chance both teams are tied in first after Sunday.
Winners of four-straight, the Seahawks are due for a flat performance and who better to do it against then a top-10 defense in point prevention in the Packers. If all goes to plan, the Rams will win their third-straight game and third-consecutive in the division and the Seahawks lose as well.
If after Week 15, both Rams and Seahawks are tied at the top of the division, it will be a toss up for which team comes out on top. The Seahawks will have to play another of the NFC's best the following week against the Minnesota Vikings (11-2). The Rams are in a prime spot if they win this week.
