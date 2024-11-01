What Does a Win Do For Rams In Division Race?
The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) are currently in fourth place in the NFC West, but just a half game back of being tied for first place. A win over division rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-4) on the road this week will put this team in the driver’s seat for the second half of the season.
Undoubtedly, this is the tightest division race in the league as every other team holds a 4-4 record. It just so happens that the Rams are the only team to hit their bye week and have one less game played to this point.
The Rams are 1-1 in divisional games so far this season, getting their doors blown off by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and earning a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 3.
The upcoming battle with the Seahawks will determine where the Rams stand in the playoff race after competing in half of their divisional games. It can also be considered a measuring stick game for the team to see where they stack up in regards to talent and performance.
If the Rams find themselves on the winning side on Sunday, they will jump the Seahawks in the standings. An additional Cardinals loss would make the Rams tied for first place in the NFC West at 4-4 with the 49ers, who are on bye this week.
After a trip to Seattle, the Rams have a fairly manageable schedule on the horizon, playing five-straight non-divisional games. Three of those five teams have only two wins at this juncture of the season and should be very winnable contests to help bolster the overall record.
Scoreboard watching and predicting the results of all three other divisional teams to best fit the Rams path to the playoffs is a wasted tactic in a tight division like this.
The biggest priority is focusing on winning your own ball games and controlling your own destiny which is where the Rams currently stand. It is not like they need a rival team to go on a brutal stretch and lose several in a row. This division is for the taking for any team.
The next few games will heavily decide who will separate themselves as leaders in the clubhouse. If the Rams play their brand of football and can continue the momentum from the previous few weeks, they have a real shot at winning their fourth division title in eight years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE