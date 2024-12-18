What Happened the Last Time the Rams Played the Jets?
The Los Angeles Rams are going against the New York Jets this Sunday, Dec. 22, one of the Rams’ last three matches before the conclusion of the regular season. With the Jets being from the AFC East and the Rams being from the NFC West, the two teams’ paths do not cross often.
The last time the Rams and Jets faced off was in 2020, when the Jets managed to edge out the Rams by 3 to secure their first win of the season in their 15th week. In 2020, The Rams were spearheaded by head coach Sean McVay; the Jets by former head coach Adam Gase.
At the center of the Rams’ offense was quarterback Jared Goff, and for the Jets, former quarterback Sam Darnold. Former Rams running back Cam Akers and former wide receiver Robert Woods earned the Rams’ the most yards, while former Jets running back Frank Gore and former wide receiver Jamison Crowder topped the Jets’ boards.
The match was one that saw the Rams come back from a 17-point lead in the second half, but fall short in the last quarter of the game. With the loss, the Rams were not able to clinch the playoff spot that they would have secured if they won against the Jets.
Overall, in the Rams and Jets’ history against one another, the Rams currently lead the series with a 10-5 record. The teams have seen each once every four years for their past four games, and with their 2024 matchup, this trend continues.
Both teams are coming into this match with completely different squads than last time. The Rams are still led by McVay and still have tight end Tyler Higbee — set to return for the first time this season — and wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who both earned stats in the last match.
However, their offense now also features quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua, two players that have been fundamental in the team’s latest successes.
The Jets are being coached this season by interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich and have added quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams to their rosters.
The Rams are 8-6 and are on track to secure a spot in the playoffs if they can win their next three games. Meanwhile, the Jets are currently 4-10 and has a slim chance of making the playoffs.
