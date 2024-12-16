Great News For Rams' TE Tyler Higbee
The Los Angeles Rams have been battling injuries all season. Head coach Sean McVay and the coaching staff have done a great job getting the depth of the Rams ready to play and succeed. The Rams' depth has shown throughout the whole season and has not disappointed.
The Rams have got back players each week over the last month. That has made the team more effective on both offense and defense. The Rams' offense has taken off since getting the wide receivers and offensive line to full strength.
But there is still one more playmaker missing from the offense. Tight end Tyler Higbee has not made his return to game action just yet.
Higbee was injured during the Rams wild-card loss last season. The injury has kept Higbee out this season so far. Higbee plays an important role in the Rams offensive.
Higbee is expected to make his season debut in Week 16 against the New York Jets. McVay talked about Higbee's potential return.
"That is the plan," [Tyler Higbee returning in Week 16] said McVay. "We have not made that move official but with all things that have gone on over the last couple weeks, we have kind of had the expectation and the anticipation that, that will be something that would be a move we anticipate making. None of it has been finalized yet but with the progress that he has made over the last couple weeks, the way he has looked at practice, I do expect him to be ready to go against the Jets. But do not want to put 100 percent stamp on that but that is the plan."
Over the years Higbee and quarterback Matthew Stafford have developed great chemistry together. Stafford will benefit from having his security back on offense and Higbee will be excited to be back out there.
Higbee returned to practice a couple of weeks ago but the Rams wanted to give Higbee more time to get ready before activiting him. Making sure that Higbee is 100 percent before playing a snap this season.
The Rams are playing their best football of the season and adding Higbee to that mix just makes the Rams a more dangerous team.
