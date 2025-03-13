What is the Rams' Biggest Need After Free Agency?
The new league year has begun and the Los Angeles Rams enter as Super Bowl hopefuls for the first time in a few years following some strong draft classes that have re-opened a window to reach the big game with the return of franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Los Angeles started free agency with a bang, releasing star slot receiver Cooper Kupp before turning around and signing veteran and former All-Pro wideout Davante Adams as he returns to the west coast in hopes of reaching Santa Clara next winter. The team also signed defensive lineman Poona Ford to replace Bobby Brown III at nose tackle, who signed a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.
The Rams' other signing was interior offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, who is expected to be a key depth piece in the trenches. As free agency continues throughout the week and the NFL Draft slowly approaches, general manager Les Snead still has areas of need to address.
Offensively, the team must find their replacement for Kupp while looking to secure more depth or a possible future piece at tight end. They must also consider the future at right tackle and quarterback as Stafford and Rob Havenstein aren't guaranteed on the roster past 2025.
Defensively, there are still needs at all three levels of the field. Depth could be added at both interior defensive line and outside rush linebacker while more talent at inside linebacker is in play. The secondary could also add some sprinkles to it with more injection of youth.
After the start of free agency, the biggest need for the Rams on the roster at this time is inside linebacker. While Omar Speights flashed toward the end of the season, the team lost Christian Rozeboom in free agency to Carolina, leaving a hole in the middle of Los Angeles' defense.
Adding another linebacker, especially one in the draft, could be another opportunity to get a immediate rookie contributor. They need players that can play adequately in coverage and key/fit the run with consistency. There are still come free agents that could fill those voids but there will likely be an emphasis early in the Rams draft to add a quality second level defender to the roster.
