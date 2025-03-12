Three Observations After Rams Sign Poona Ford
Rams new defensive tackle Poona Ford signed a three-year/ $30 million deal on Monday in a move not many saw coming. His addition to the Rams defense is a welcomed one after a career year with the Chargers in 2024.
Considering the value of his deal, his play and his potential, here are three observations regarding Ford's signing.
The Rams wanted more rotation on their defensive line
The Rams typically do not rotate defensive linemen consistently, just ask Brennan Jackson who spent most of the season as a healthy scratch despite being a fifth round pick. That has shown to be detrimental, especially in the fourth quarter.
Playing on the defensive line is hard and it wears down the body. Thus defensive line rotation without a drop in quality and effectiveness is a crucial element of any football team. While Ford is a run stopper, he is able to be rotated in during passing downs, providing immediate pressure on the QB. It also helps Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske have more energy in critical moments.
The Rams did not believe in Bobby Brown III
Poona Ford will turn 30 during the 2025 NFL season. Bobby Brown III, former Los Angeles Ram and now Carolina Panther, will turn 25 during the season. Ford signed a three-year/ $30 million deal, Brown signed a three-year/ $21 million deal with incentives that could bump it up to $27 million.
The Rams do not believe Brown has the ability to take the jump as a pass rusher. It's as simple as that. There is no other reason to pay more money for an older player while letting a younger player that the team has developed walk.
Braden Fiske is due for a big season
Ford might take away some snaps from Fiske if the Rams want a bigger front on first and second downs, but Fiske is going to be able to pin his ears back and attack with full stamina once on the field. While it is not expected he'll take many snaps from Fiske, taking 3-5 plays off a game, especially run plays, makes the body feel a whole lot better after a game.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE