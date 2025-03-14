Where Analyst Thinks Ex-Rams WR Cooper Kupp Should Sign
The Los Angeles Rams and veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the franchise's third round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft turned superstar, have officially parted ways after eight seasons spent together. The decision was made given no other franchise was willing to take on his contract for the 2025 season.
While the move comes in a bit of heartbreaking fashion for Rams fans, at the end of the day the world of the National Football League is a business. Kupp gave the franchise several memories, including a Super Bowl victory, but now extend him the best in his future endeavors.
Now that Kupp is a free agent, several media personalities have taken to the internet to have their opinions heard on where former Super Bowl MVP will land. In this case, Rich Eisen has a strong opinion on where Kupp is going to land this offseason. Below is his take.
"I think he {Kupp} is going to ring chase, which you can't blame him," Eisen said on the Rich Eisen Show. "Kansas City {Chiefs} wouldn't be a bad spot. Chargers; he wouldn't have to move. Dallas {Cowboys} should be in on him."
There is no doubt that Kupp still adds experience to any roster, and although he hasn't been the same Cooper Kupp he was in his prime seasons in Los Angeles, there is still a well gifted football oriented mind in Kupp to where no team should just overlook what value he still has.
"What about Denver {Broncos}? You got Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, and Marvin Mims Jr; you could throw Kupp in that mix," Eisen siad. "Obviously to put a button on it, he's got his choices."
Like Eisen said, Kupp will have his choices for sure, it will just come down to whether he cares about winning or if he cares about money. If a team is willing to overpay him for a one year prove it deal or even a multi-year deal, with no playoff trip in the foreseeable future, it would be a case of him taking care of his family.
If he wants a ring, and to bet on himself, it becomes more likely that he will land with a franchise that not only has upside, but also was in the playoffs this past season, which Eisen named a few franchises fitting that description as well on his show.
