3 Wide Receiver Prospects Rams Could Replace Cooper Kupp With
The Los Angeles Rams have moved on from star wide receiver Cooper Kupp as the team heads in a new direction with an influx of youth and young talent on the roster. With how the Rams have operated for the last few years, most of their draft classes have contributed to the roster immediately, giving a sign of how the team could approach the selection process this season.
Kupp has been one of the best slot receivers in the league for the last several years when healthy, accomplishing the Triple Crown in 2021. Now, the Rams must replace his quality production as they look to add new faces to the critical offensive role in Sean McVay's offense. They are hoping Davante Adams can do that but they will likely target a true slot player who can play multiple alignments.
When it comes to slot receivers in McVay's offenses, they must have high football IQ with an understanding for attacking blind spots in zone coverage, blocking ability, sure hands, and separation against man. Let's take a look at three wide receiver prospects who could fill that role for the Rams.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
Egbuka's former teammate, Jaxon Smith-Nijgba, plays in the same division as the Rams in Seattle and their skill sets are very similar to the point of near-identicalness. The former All-Big 10 standout is arguably the best WR in the draft, offering the sure-handedness, football intelligence, blocking skills needed to be an effective player in this offense. While he may not have the elite top-end speed, Egbuka is an all-round quality prospect in this draft class and one the Rams should have their eyes on during the pre-selection process.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo
One of the all-time great receivers for "The U," Restrepo is another receiver that fits the bill for the Rams at slot receiver. He is a tough cookie, offering good contact balance to then create yards after the catch while offering great hands at the catch point. This is a sufficient short to intermediate route runner who brings a competitive fire as a blocker, making him a player to target in the middle rounds of the draft.
Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel
Tutu Atwell was brought back this offseason but it's hard to imagine him as anything more than a depth player in this Rams offense. Noel is an explosive playmaker in the slot who brings ample short-area quickness and separation ability to the table.
Running at 23.18 miles per hour in the 40-yard dash, Noel has the quickness and second-level acceleration to be an effective route runner and separator on all three levels of the field, making him a potential productive receiver on Day One.
