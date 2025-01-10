Where Did the Rams Offensive Line Finish in Rankings?
Now that the Los Angeles Rams have completed their regular season, their focus is on making another run in the playoffs.
The Rams turned around their season and won the NFC West title. The team will enter the NFL Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC and are set to play the Minnesota Vikings in the first round.
The Rams had a slow start at the beginning of the season. Injuries to the offensive line caused that. The team had to mix up the offense line every week until the second half of the season. They were able to overcome the injuries. Once they got healthy on the offensive line, they kept veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford clean.
The offensive line will be a big factor in the playoffs. When they block for the quarterback and open up running lines, the offense can be unstoppable for any team.
PFF released their last rankings for the NFL offensive line. PFF ranked the Rams offensive line 14th in the 2024 season.
"While with the exception of Kevin Dotson, all Rams starting offensive linemen missed time due to injury. And even though 12 offensive linemen played more than 50 snaps for Los Angeles this season, the unit actually finished the regular season at full strength. The most noteworthy development on the Rams' offensive line is rookie sixth-round pick center Beaux Limmer winning the starting position over free-agent acquisition Jonah Jackson," PFF said.
"Although Kevin Dotson was off to a slow start following his breakout season and contract extension with the Rams, his play improved as the season went along. From Week 9 onward, he earned a 91.6 PFF overall grade, which ranked third among guards during that period."
The coaching staff deserved a lot of credit for getting the offensive line in line all season long. In every single game, they did not know if they would have the same starting five as the previous game. It is a group of young players mixed with veterans. Both have played throughout the season but who gives the Rams the best chance to win, have been the starters down the stretch.
If the Rams were healthy all year, the line can have had a better ranking.
