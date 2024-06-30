Where Do Rams Rank In Terms Of Easiest Schedule In 2024?
The Los Angeles Rams were one of the most surprising teams last season. They marched on to a 10-7 record and earned the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
The Rams enter the 2024 season with high expectations, but they face a challenging road ahead. According to Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network, the Rams have one of the toughest schedules, starting the new season at No. 20, which is ranked from easiest to hardest.
"After entering the season near the bottom of most NFL power rankings, the Rams surprised en route to 10 wins and a playoff appearance," said Robinson. "Can they overtake the 49ers and win their first NFC West championship in three years?"
The Rams will face six playoff teams from the 2023 season. The good news is that they will face most of them at home, while only two of their formidable opponents will be away games, against the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions.
While that may be true, the NFL is a year-by-year league. Teams can go from first to last or last to first in the span of a season, and that could be the case with any of their opponents.
The same goes for the Rams. While they showed a lot of promise in 2023, they lost future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald and have a new defensive coordinator, Chris Shula. The defense could make or break the Rams this upcoming season, but it could also be part of the team that takes them over the top.
The Rams will look to win their first division title since 2021 and dethrone the mighty 49ers.
