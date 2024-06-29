Rams News: Puka Nacua Shows Off LA Spirit With Serious Flare
All-Pro Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua looks to be making his way around the wide world of sports this offseason. After visiting with members of the Brazilian soccer team and Miami Heat All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, the second-year pass catcher has been gifted with his own jersey by a chillier Los Angeles pro club, the L.A. Kings.
Read More: Rams Meet Brazilian Soccer Team
Across 17 regular season contests last season, the now-23-year-old out of BYU connected on 105 receptions (off 160 targets) for 1,486 total yards (a rookie record) and six touchdowns, while being named to an All-Pro and Pro Bowl team.
Read More: Los Angeles Meets All-Star Pining for Massive Contract Extension
In 2023-24, the Kings posted a 44-27-11 regular season record, ultimately losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs to the eventual Stanley Cup Finals runners-up, Connor McDavid's Edmonton Oilers.
Like their neighbors on the ice, the Rams had a good-but-not great run during their own last season, posting a 10-7 record and falling in a Wild Card Round appearance in a 24-23 heartbreaker to former quarterback Jared Goff's Detroit Lions.
The Horns are hoping to improve next year, with Pro Bowl wide receiver Cooper Kupp (the Super Bowl MVP) looking to be healthier than he's been for the past few seasons and Nacua presumably on the rise. Our fingers are crossed that the Rams — and Kings — will improve in their forthcoming seasons.
More Rams: How Adjusted Matthew Stafford Contract Could Actually Help LA