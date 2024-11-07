Where Do the Rams Rank Entering Week 10?
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) are riding one heck of a winning streak to complete revive their season. After starting 1-4 and expecting to trade away multiple stars to invest in the future, the Rams have ripped off three-straight wins to get back to.500 and have a real chance to win the NFC West.
They will return to Sofi Stadium to face the struggling Miami Dolphins (2-6) on Monday Night Football. If the Rams continue to play the same consistent brand of football they have shown over the past few weeks, they should find themselves with a winning record for the first time this year.
Where do the Rams rank entering their Week 10 matchup with the Dolphins?
On SI: No. 17
The Rams advanced by five spots with their win over the Seattle Seahawks last week. They were No. 22 last week and have made strides as one of the most improved teams midway through the season.
With a win in Week 9 against the Seahawks, the Rams picked up their third-straight win and second in the division. They are now tied for second place in the NFC West, trailing the Arizona Cardinals by a half-game. They are improving every week and will likely be making a playoff push come January.
CBS Sports: No. 15
Pete Prisco was quite impressive with what he has seen from the Rams over the past several weeks and has bumped them up by four spots, into the top 15 in the league.
"They have really turned their season around as the offense gets healthy and the defense improves with a lot of young players," Prisco wrote. "They look ready to make a playoff push."
NFL.com: No. 18
Eric Edholm moved the Rams up just two spots from No. 20 after the were able to earn the comeback win in overtime against one of their division rivals last Sunday. He credited the Rams' resiliency and ability to battle back from a season that once looked lost.
"If the Rams can somehow crawl out of the 1-4 hole they dug for themselves to make the playoffs -- making yet another improbable run -- they might look back at Sunday's comeback victory in overtime at Seattle as the turning point," Edholm wrote. "This team just doesn't quit, even when things are looking rough."
33rd Team: No. 16
Marcus Mosher kept the Rams just outside the top 15 in his NFL power rankings but still advanced them by three places. There winning streak and contention for the NFC West has put them as a middle-of-the-pack team in the league.
"The Los Angeles Rams are now on a three-game winning streak and are just 1.5 games back of the division lead," Mosher wrote. "The Rams don’t have the most talented roster in the league, but they have a fantastic head coach and quarterback, and those two keep them in games. The Rams are a sneaky contender in the NFC and a team no one wants to face moving forward."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE