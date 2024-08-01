Rams News: Where Kyren Williams Ranks Among Madden 25's Top RBs
Despite a breakout 2023 campaign Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams came in No. 18 on Madden 25's running back rankings with an overall rating of 84. Williams earned an 86 speed, an 89 for breaking tackles, 92 for trucking, and 88 for his juke move.
Ahead of Williams is No. 1 Christian McCaffrey, the lone running back in the Madden 99 club this season. McCaffrey is followed by (in order) Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Joe Mixon, Travis Etienne, Josh Jacobs, Aaron Jones, Kenneth Walker, Isiah Pacheco, Jonathan Taylor, Raheem Mostert, Tony Pollard, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift, Breece Hall, Jahmyr Gibbs, and then Williams.
Williams place on the list is puzzlingly low. Williams put up the third-most rushing yards in the NFL in 2023 and the seventh most rushing touchdowns despite only playing in 12 games. He also finished fifth in yards per carry among backs who posted at least 100 carries. In total, Williams carried the ball 228 time for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry.
There are certainly not 17 NFL running backs better than Williams heading into next season, and Williams had a better season than almost every back ranked ahead of him. Only McCaffrey and Henry had more yards last season than Williams, and only McCaffrey, Gus Edwards, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and David Montgomery had more rushing touchdowns than Williams.
Outside of Williams, the Rams back with the next best Madden rating was rookie Blake Corum, who earned a 75 overall rating. Corum got an 88 speed, 78 break tackle, 82 trucking, and 82 juke move.
