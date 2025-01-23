Where Rams WR Puka Nacua Ranks on 'Real MVP' List
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
Wide receiver Puka Nacua has had another great season. He was the number one target for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford this past season.
Nacua was reliable all year long after coming back from an injury early in the season. Now heading into next season he has established himself as one of the top receivers in the National Football League.
In ESPN's recent rankings of the Top 100 real MVP candidates for the 2024 season, Nacua came in at number 30.
"Here is the headlining number: 3.7 yards per route run," said ESPN Analyst Seth Walder. "That is the third-highest yards per route run season (min. 200 routes) since 2007, as far back as our route data goes, trailing only Tyreek Hill in 2023 and Steve Smith Sr. in 2008 ... Nacua was targeted on an absurd 40% of routes this season, the highest rate among all players since 2007. While I dinged him for missing six games, he deserves to be ranked this high for producing at such a historic level."
Nacua finished the 2024 season with 79 receptions, 990 yards, and three touchdowns. Now the offense will build off Nacua's first two seasons and now they will draw up more plays around Nacua heading into next season.
Nacua can do it all. He is affected in the screen game, deep down the field, and one part of his game that gets overlooked and does not show up in the stat sheet is his blocking ability.
