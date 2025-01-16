2025 NFL Draft: Mock Has Rams Landing Future OL Cornerstone
The Los Angeles Rams are in the playoffs, and that should be their main priority. However, as fans and analysts, once that draft order is solidified, mock drafts are an amazing way of building up hype with prospects while simultaneously figuring out which direction a team should head in.
Recently, Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports put out a mock draft that includes New York being aggressive for a QB in the 2025 draft. This draft also mocks Wyatt Milum to the Rams with pick number 26. Milum has been an offensive tackle for West Virginia all 4 four years of his collegiate career.
The left tackle position for the Rams has been up in the air ever since Andrew Whitworth retired. This past season they've been rolling with Alaric Johnson who was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Rams in 2021.
The LA Rams have a pick that's pretty far into the draft, so I believe they should be looking to bolster that offensive line. Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger, and if this team wants to remain competitive, a competent offensive line is required.
Johnson's contract is up after this season, and he will enter 2025's free agency unrestricted. He has been a serviceable guard for the Rams, but Milum has a similar frame as him, and you get to keep the position cheap. He will be playing on a rookie contract, with a lot of upside to get better.
This pick is also impactful for the Rams because Milum has experience playing both left and right tackle, which means he could start on day one or gain impactful minutes as a backup for the right side of the offensive line.
In his senior year, Milum won the 2024 Iron Mountaineer Award due to his being able to start 32 out of 36 games for the West Virginia Mountaineers. This shows that Milum has what it takes to undergo the physical demands of a full NFL season.
As a junior, Wilum didn't allow a sack or a QB hit with only eight pressures. Wilum has a lot of upside as a prospect and could be the future on the left side of the offensive line for the Rams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE