Which Rookies Have Stepped Up For the Rams This Season?
The Los Angeles Rams are now 9-6 in the 2024 season coming off a Dec. 22 matchup against the New York Jets. The beginning of the Rams’ season was slightly tumultuous, the team dealt with many injuries from veteran players that caused others to show up and fill in the spot.
Amidst the hidden gems stood the Rams players in just their first season with the team, making just as much of an impact as those who had been on the team for years.
The Rams came into the 2024 season as one of the youngest 53-man rosters of the NFL this year, and their rookies have shown why a young team might be the way to go. Even Rams head coach Sean McVay feels the energy from the team.
"You know what's cool? Being around this group, and especially even last year, it feels like it's Year 1 again, and I really mean that,” said McVay, via the NFL.
Rams rookies have done some great work for the team this season. Kicker Joshua Karty has been a pivotal part in some of the team’s tougher wins, such as their no-touchdown 12-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.
Linebacker Jared Verse has also added some needed depth to the Rams’ defense, especially as players that contribute to defense like cornerback Cobie Durant have been absent in some games this season due to some limiting injuries.
Middle linebacker Omar Speights has also had a hand in turning the ball back over from the opponent back into the Rams’ hands, as well as defensive tackle Braden Fiske. In fact, McVay has praised both of them.
“[Fiske has] done a really good job and he's been so steady and consistent. This guy's demeanor, he loves the game, he loves to compete, and I think he's getting more and more comfortable, and I think he's really understanding what we're trying to get done,” said Fiske.
Even rookie receivers like Jordan Whittington have stepped up when needed in a match where both veteran receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were injured.
The rookies have been put in the unique position throughout the season of having to step up in big games and they have been able to meet the challenge in many games.
“I use the word [pro] a lot as it relates to this rookie class, especially the guys on defense. They're grown men, and they're mature beyond their years,” said McVay.
