Who Do Rams Land in 2024 Re-Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams were led by their young, upstart defense this season. The Rams' defense is one of the youngest in the National Football League, but the unit guided the Rams to a playoff win and within a few plays of the NFC Championship.
The defense's success while leaning on so many young players proves that the Rams had a successful draft haul last offseason and should approach this draft the same way they did the last one.
Many teams passed on Jared Verse in last season's draft, helping him land with the Rams. However, if given the chance, it is highly doubtful Verse would stay on the board past the 10th pick of the draft.
This was just the case in NFL.com's NFL re-draft, when the Atlanta Falcons drafted Verse early. NFL.com writers Ali Bhanpuri & Tom Blair predicted the Rams' best selection from last season's draft would be off the board.
"Atlanta nearly scratched out a playoff berth despite rushing the passer like a cellar-dweller, posting the second-lowest pressure rate (28.1%) and sack total (31) in the NFL in 2024,"
Bhanpuri said. "The Falcons would surely love to re-draft Penix -- their original pick, whose selection would seem a lot less unorthodox now that we know he ended up taking the QB reins from Kirk Cousins during the season -- but the promising youngster is gone. So, Atlanta jumps on Jared Verse, whose Pro Bowl efforts helped the Rams do what the Falcons could not: climb out of the NFC's middle class and reach the postseason."
Although the Rams miss out on Verse in this mock draft, they still found a way to secure Braden Fiske in this hypothetical. Fiske had a productive season playing next to Verse, his former college teammate.
"Gutted to see Jared Verse come off the board at No. 8 overall, the Rams don't risk losing out on Braden Fiske, too," Blair said. "They snag the Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist 20 spots higher than where they actually took him in the 2024 draft, and with the same pick they originally used on his Florida State teammate. Fiske was an absolute stud in Year 1 and should still be a great addition to the D-line, even if his college buddy is no longer by his side."
