REPORT: Rams to Address Significant Need in Upcoming NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams finished the season with a playoff loss to the Super Bowl-bound Philadelphia Eagles.
It was a brutal loss that the Rams could have won with better weather conditions or a better team.
While the Rams had an admirable season, battling back from a 1-4 start to win the division and a playoff game, their loss to the Eagles proved there is a gap between this Rams team and the best of the best in the National Football League.
The Rams' playoff run is even more admirable when considering how young of a team they were this season and the injuries they sustained throughout the season. With the season over, the Rams head back to the drawing board to try and improve their team before next season.
With the NFL Draft and free agency approaching, the Rams have multiple ways of turning things around relatively quickly.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports recently released his mock draft predicting each team's first-round draft pick. While the Rams have plenty to figure out this offseason, one thing is for sure: they need help along the offensive line.
Edwards believes the Rams will draft offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon.
"Los Angeles drafts Josh Conerly Jr. to step in at left tackle with Matthew Stafford returning for another season," Edwards said. "He is still a bit rough around the edges but was playing his best ball at season's end."
The Rams have two offensive linemen set to hit free agency this offseason and could lose one, if not both. This would leave a massive hole on the Rams roster, which they must have a plan to address ahead of time, likely with a draft pick.
At this point of the offseason, Los Angeles' primary focus is finding a way to get Stafford back and redo his contract so he can have a better team around him. A better offensive line and a better defense, along with Stafford's return, could be enough to get the Rams over the hump next season.
This is a critical offseason for a Rams team that was just a few plays away from the NFC Championship. They must continue to improve over the offseason.
