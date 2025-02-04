Why Doesn't Rams QB Matthew Stafford Get the Love From the Media That he Deserves?
Since the 2018 NFL season, only three quarterbacks have won a Super Bowl title. Patrick Mahomes who will go for his fourth title on Sunday, Tom Brady who won seven Super Bowls, and Matthew Stafford.
Stafford's early reputation in the NFL was tarnished due to the front office incompetence of the Detroit Lions but since leaving, Stafford has been one of the most successful passers in the NFL. In the four years since he joined the Rams, Stafford has made the playoffs three times, won two NFC West titles and Super Bowl LVI.
Yet he finds his name nowhere near the top five QB discussion and is often left out of the top ten list. Why? Names like Mahomes, Jackson, Allen and Burrow are constant within the top five list but what do those players do that Stafford hasn't already done?
Stafford has the arm talent, he has the numbers and he has the accolades to warrant high praise. "Well, Stafford doesn't have an MVP." Neither does Josh Allen or Joe Burrow. Drew Brees never won MVP but does that mean he was never a top-five QB?
Stafford had more passing yards than Allen and had more completions than Allen and Jackson during the regular season. Before someone brings up the weapons argument, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp were non-factors for the first six weeks of the season due to injuries and yet Stafford was still slinging it.
So what does Stafford need to do to become involved in the conversation? He's one of the best passers in the NFL but gets no love. He actually wins in the playoffs, a factor so many analysts use to discredit QBs so why doesn't Stafford get the benefit of actually getting the job done?
The weapons argument to discredit Stafford doesn't discredit Joe Burrow. You can't say Stafford's Super Bowl came from Kupp's triple crown season when Ja'Marr Chase just won the triple crown and Burrow didn't make the playoffs. While it's not Burrow's fault the Bengals didn't make the postseason, how do people consider him so superior to Stafford when Stafford actually beat him for a title.
Every argument that excludes Stafford from the discussion is easily defeated with logic. Yet no one in the media is willing to confront the truth on the current state of QBs and the public's opinions of them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE