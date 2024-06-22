Rams News: Why Los Angeles Won't Play Any 2028 Preseason Games in SoFi Stadium
Although it's hard to predict exactly what the Los Angeles Rams' roster will look like in 2028 (after all, the team's current starting quarterback would be 40 by then), but one thing about that season already is known, from an L.A. perspective: none of the Horns' preseason contests will be played on the team's home field of SoFi Stadium.
That's because, as COO Kevin Demof relays, the 2028 Summer Olympics will be holding its swimming competitions there during the NFL preseason that August.
"When dreaming up @SoFiStadium we contemplated hosting the world’s greatest events, but never imagined we could host the biggest swimming event in history," Demof writes on his X account. "We can’t wait to welcome @LA28 @USASwimming and the world’s best swimmers to the Rams House!"
Though Demof acknowledges that the Rams will be away from SoFi for the entirety of their preseason run, he notes that the club is openly fielding suggestions for other locales in which it can play host, in another tweet.
"Yes but we will host a game or two somewhere else," Demof told fan @ItsBrettFromLA on X. "Any suggestions? Sadly Aloha Stadium is no longer available!"
The Rams have plenty of options in town, including their former stomping grounds at the Coliseum, or perhaps the UCLA Bruins' go-to stadium in Pasadena, the Rose Bowl.
