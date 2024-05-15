Why Reportedly Leaked Rams-Lions Matchup Could be All-Time Classic
The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions faced off with one another in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The final score of 24-23 led to one of the most exciting matchups throughout the entire season and served as the catalyst for a rivalry that involved two quarterbacks who were traded for one another.
The Lions and Jared Goff were victorious, securing the organization's first playoff win in 30 years. Even more exciting is that it could serve as the creation of one of the biggest NFC rivalries for the foreseeable future.
Despite what appeared to be a "rebuilding" year for the Rams, they managed to secure a 10-7 record and a playoff berth, only to be taken out by the Lions and their former quarterback. The good news is that LA could get its revenge, and it is reportedly happening on Week 1 for "Sunday Night Football."
According to multiple leaks, the Rams and Lions will be facing off during Week 1, and on "Sunday Night Football." While teams don't show their full identities in the first week of the season, this could be a preview matchup for the NFC Championship and another playoff showdown for both teams.
The Rams are looking to rebound from an early playoff exit, and have made it a point to add some new dynamic players to ensure that happens. Two of the most exciting additions are rookie defensive end Braden Fiske and veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White.
With a fully healthy Matthew Stafford, the Rams might be able to beat their NFC rivals and make their way to a much deeper playoff run.
The last time time these two teams met, it led to a one point loss for the Rams, and this Week 1 matchup could be very similar. Goff and Stafford are two of the best quarterbacks in the league, and both team's have improved their defenses.
The hope is the Rams will come away with the revenge victory to start the season, and if not — both teams could still find their way to facing off again once the postseason rolls around.