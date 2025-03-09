Why Sam Darnold in Seahawks Uniform Shouldn’t Scare Rams
For a brief moment on Friday, some wondered whether the Seahawks had lost their minds. Seattle agreed to a trade sending Geno Smith to the Raiders for a third-round draft choice, leaving Sam Howell as their starting quarterback.
But intelligent observers like their NFC West rivals in Los Angeles know Seattle must have a plan. The Seahawks don’t play until September and could even have a new starter by this time next week. And if that new starter is another Sam -- Sam Darnold -- the Rams shouldn’t be worried.
In fact, they’d probably roll out a red carpet to welcome him to the NFC West.
Darnold went 14-4 last season as the Vikings’ starter. But half of his losses, including a disappointing performance in Minnesota’s NFC wild card game, came at the hands of the Rams. Los Angeles played a central role in the quarterback’s disappointing final two games.
In that 22-9 victory on Jan. 13, the Rams sacked Darnold nine times to match a single-game NFL postseason record. One of those sacks, a corner blitz by Ahkello Witherspoon, forced a fumble that rookie Jared Verse returned for a 57-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 17-3 advantage before halftime.
In that 22-9 loss to the Rams, moved to State Farm Stadium after wildfires ravaged the Los Angeles area, Darnold was 25 of 40 for 245 yards, with a touchdown and a Cobie Durant interception. Darnold’s 77.6 passer rating was his lowest mark over a full game since the end of his 2020 season with the Jets.
Darnold was more effective in the Vikings’ first loss to the Rams, Oct. 24 at SoFi Stadium. In that contest, a 30-20 Rams win, Darnold was 18 of 25 for 240 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Early in the fourth quarter, he engineered a field-goal drive to cut the Rams’ lead to 21-20 with just under 13 minutes left.
But after Matthew Stafford hit Demarcus Robinson for a 10-yard touchdown, the Rams’ defense rose to the occasion to protect a 28-20 lead. Verse sacked Darnold to thwart a Minnesota drive, and after Ethan Evans pinned the Vikings at their own 5-yard line, Byron Young sacked Darnold in the end zone for a safety.
And while Young clearly grabbed Darnold’s facemask on the play, officials didn’t see it. Including that play, Chris Shula’s unit sacked Darnold 12 times in two games.
According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are now not expected to re-sign Darnold.
