Why the Rams are Reaching Their Peak Now
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a huge win in Week 16 over the New York Jets on the road. This week they are getting ready for their NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. But did the Rams win last Sunday make any impact on how they are viewed in the NFC playoff picture? One thing is certain, the Rams are not worried about any outside noise.
The Rams are finding ways to win. It has not looked or been pretty but you never apologize for a win in the National Football League. People are not giving the team credit for the way they are finishing games. They are still questioning the Rams in all phases of the game.
"It was a huge moment for the Rams, when you look at the good football that we have raved about over the last few weeks," said CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden. "Traveling from the West Coast to the East Coast. Played in frigid. Beat a very inspiring Jets football team, from what we have seen from them over the last few weeks on the football field. And you [Rams] did not get your best effort, especially on the offensive side. You had enough to win the ball game. This was an ugly game. And you look at the Rams and you know earlier in the year; this would be a game that they would lose. They found a way to win this game, you know hanging their hats on the defense. And of course, Matthew Stafford did not have his best day. But in the more critical moments of this ball game, he was able to lead them to a big-time scoring drive, in that Tyler Higbee touchdown. This was an ugly performance but for the Rams, it feels so good because once again they are in the winning column."
"You should still feel good about the Rams and their chances of most importantly winning their division because they have the best coach in the division and I believe they have the best quarterback in the division ... The most important thing for the Los Angeles Rams is to continue to take care of their business because everything can be in the middle of the table in Week 18."
