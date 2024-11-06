Why the Rams' Matchup Against the Dolphins a Must-Win
The Los Angeles Rams are on a three-game win streak and will face the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football this week. The primetime game will give the Rams a chance to prove that their current three-game winning streak is legitimate.
Two of the three wins came against average or below-average teams, and their win over the Minnesota Vikings was not as convincing as the final score would lead one to believe.
While the Rams beat one of the best teams in the National Football League, the Vikings did many things wrong that beat themselves as well.
The Rams are on a three-game win streak, the Dolphins are on a three-game losing streak. However, the Rams and Dolphins need the win arguably equally as much, just for vastly different reasons.
The Rams need the win to stay in prime position to win the NFC West. At 2-6, the Dolphins need to win to keep their season alive. Still, it is a win the Rams must secure if they have any real hopes of winning the division or a Wild Card berth.
While most expect the Rams to beat the Dolphins, Jeremy Cluff of the Arizona Republic picks the Dolphins to upset the Rams by a score of 27-23 and end the Rams’ three-game win streak.
"The Dolphins have suffered two close losses since Tua Tagovailoa's return from injury,” Cluff said. “They will break free for a victory here, ending the Rams' three-game win streak."
Time will tell if the Rams can beat the Dolphins at home. However, at 4-4, it is quietly one of the most critical games of the Rams' season. Los Angeles must do all it can to take home the win and keep their streak going.
After starting the season 1-4 with plenty of injuries on both sides of the ball, the Rams seem to have found their groove. Their current three-game win streak could be just the tip of the iceberg for what could turn into a special season down the road.
At the very least, the Rams could turn this into a season that ends much better than anyone would have predicted after the season's first five games.
