The Los Angeles Rams can be one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. They have an elite play-caller in Sean McVay who can scheme up premier weapons like Puka Nacua and a quarterback who isn't afraid to launch the ball downfield in Matthew Stafford.
With an offensive line that looks to be better, the Rams could take their offense to a new level. Do you know what would help with that explosiveness? The 4th overall pick from the 2021 draft class, Kyle Pitts.
His contract is up in Atlanta, and teams are already beginning to eye him, and the Rams should be one of them. In his rookie year, he had over 1,000 yards, but he hasn't been able to replicate that success in any other year.
Subsequently, he saw 110 targets in his rookie year. He's a player who needs plays drawn up for him, which leads to more production, and who better to scheme a player open than McVay? The TE position for the Rams is scarce, with Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson seeing the majority of those snaps.
Higbee was kept out this season by an injury he sustained; he only played three games. He came back for the playoffs and saw 10 targets in the loss to Philadelphia. A part of the Ram's game plan is to feed their TE the ball as a target whenever the throws downfield aren't available.
Higbee has been a solid player for the Rams since 2016, but he isn't the talent that is Pitts. If the Rams could get Pitts in free agency, he could utilize those targets efficiently and quickly become one of Stafford's favorite targets.
Another added benefit of adding Pitts to that offense is that even when Higbee got a lot of targets, he would get double-teamed. Imagine the choices the opposing defensive coordinator has to make, whether they double-team Pitts or Kupp.
Even if they sell out to guard the pass, the Rams still have Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who have shown that they can get the yards after contact and are gritty players. The benefits of adding a talent like Pitts would be invaluable for the Rams.
