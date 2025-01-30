REPORT: Do the Rams Have One of the Worst OLs in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams' offensive line was one of the least talked about position groups of the entire team this season.
This was good news for the Rams, as it is rarely good if the offensive line is talked about often.
However, maybe the Rams' offensive line deserved to be talked about a little more after the success it had this past season.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network ranked each team's offensive line after a full season's worth of play. Rolfe ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 13th-best in the National Football League, a relatively fair ranking.
"It was a topsy-turvy year for the entire Los Angeles Rams offense when it came to injuries, and the offensive line felt it as well," Rolfe said. "They trended in the right direction, however — ranking seventh over the final four weeks of the season — after getting healthier and near full strength.
"That included not playing all their first-choice offensive linemen in Week 18 when they graded as a C+ against the Seahawks. They finished the year in the top four in quickest time to throw (2.66), which helped LA’s pass blocking. But even in that context, they were a solid unit, with a pressure rate of 32.2% (10th) and a sack rate of 5.3% (fifth). The Rams’ numbers rank in the top half, whether facing the blitz or not.
Rolfe noted that the Rams' rushing attack greatly benefitted from the offensive line's productive play. The unit was critical to the offense's success this season, helping keep things afloat when the Rams struggled to score points early in games.
"Los Angeles also ranked third in the NFL in RBYBC/rush (1.0) and 12th in RBWR, which combined to make this a top-10 run-blocking offensive line," Rolfe said. "In their Wild Card victory over the [Minnesota] Vikings, the Rams rode an impressive 1.79 RBYBC/rush to a B+ grade. In pass protection, Matthew Stafford helped them immensely by getting the ball out at an average of 2.52 seconds. LA’s numbers were in the top five for both pressure rate (37.9%) and sack rate (6.9%). They did struggle against the blitz, with an 18.2% sack rate that was ultimately their undoing.
"The Rams put in another good performance in the Divisional Round, finishing with their second straight B+ grade. Stafford’s fourth-quickest time-to-throw mark (2.66 seconds) helped their passing numbers, but Los Angeles’ numbers were in the top five across the board against non-blitz rushes. They did struggle against the blitz, with an 18.2% sack rate that was ultimately their undoing."
