Where Rams' Stan Kroenke Ranks Amongst Fellow NFL's Owners

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are owned by real estate mogul and sports enthusiast Stan Kroenke, and it has been Kroenke's will and financial power that has guided the franchise to new heights in their return to the West Coast.

However, Kroenke isn't believed to be one of the best owners in the league, despite the overall successes of his football team.

Kroenke Not Considered To Be a Premier Owner

CBS Sports' John Breech gave Kroenke a grade of B as an owner, based on the leaked NFLPA report cards, putting Jerry Jones, Woody Johnson, Jeffrey Lurie, and John Mara/ Steve Tisch in that category. There are 18 owners ranked ahead of Kroenke.

"There are a lot of factors involved when a player grades their owner and it's not all about winning championships, which is pretty clear here with Jones and Johnson both earning a B," stated Breech. "The Jets haven't been to the playoffs since 2010, but players seem happy with the job Johnson is doing. The Jets owner got an F last year, so moving up to a B was a big bump for him. He clearly showed that he was willing to improve on whatever issues his players had."



"The big difference between the five teams in this group is that Giants players didn't love their general manager situation. Joe Schoen was given a D+ while every other team, even the Cowboys, earned at least a B for the general manager category."

It's important to note that the Rams' worst grades were applied to their temporary facility and its amenities. The Rams are building a permanent structure in Woodland Hills, California.

Kroenke Is What The Rams Need

There are many different types of owners in the NFL and their presences or lack of it often determines the success of the team. It's difficult to put Kroenke and even Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie in the same category because both have had winning organizations and have won a championship this decade.

On top of that, unlike Jones, Johnson, and the Mara's, Kroenke and Lurie have a hands-off approach regarding the day-to-day operations of their franchises. Why do they have recent championships? Because they let football people do football things. What are owners the best at?

Creating and executing a vision. That's what Kroenke has done since making the controversial move from St. Louis back to Los Angeles. From a football operations standpoint, he signs checks and keeps things moving. In fact, it's Kroenke's stash of liquid cash that has allowed the Rams to hand out front-loaded deals, allowing the front office to make accounting decisions that will keep the core of the roster together for the long-term.

Doesn't sound like a B to me, especially with SoFi Stadium expected to host their second Super Bowl in seven years.

