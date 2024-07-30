Rams Wide Receiver on New Kickoff Rule: 'It's Gonna Be Dangerous'
The 2024 season will be a breath of fresh air for many NFL teams. A new season brings hope, optimism, and some new rule changes.
The new kickoff rule is a game-changer, quite literally. Its potential impact, whether for the better or worse, is a subject of intense curiosity. One thing is certain, it will inject a lot more action from the opening kickoff onwards.
In the past, the opening kickoff has often ended in a fair catch. This season and beyond, that will not be the case. Players like Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell are excited to participate in the new kickoff rule, which promises a more dynamic start to the game.
Atwell met with the media, including Rams.com senior staff writer Stu Jackson, and expressed his desire to be part of the kickoff team this season.
"When I found out about the new rule, it was like, 'man, dang, I could... knowing you got guys coming down full speed, but they gotta wait till I catch the ball?'" Atwell said. "It's gonna be dangerous. I'll take a chance at that this year."
A player like Atwell, who has struggled every now and then on the offensive end, can be someone to thrive with this new kickoff rule. For those unfamiliar with the new rule, here's how it will look, per the NFL.
"The new format will still see the ball kicked from the kicking team's 35-yard line, but every player on the kicking team other than the kicker themself will now line up with at least one foot on the returning team's 40-yard line. At least nine members of the returning team will line up in a "setup zone" beginning five yards opposite on its own 35-yard line (a minimum of seven players must have a foot on what is known as the "restraining line") stretching to its own 30-yard line, with up to two returners in the "landing zone" (defined as the zone between the goal line and the 20-yard line)."
More often than not, we will see action from the opening kickoff, which will provide more scoring opportunities and allow speedy players like Atwell to thrive in that setting. As things stand, Atwell will likely be WR4 entering the season. So there is a great chance the Rams and special teams coach Chase Blackburn could utilize Atwell to get the best out of him.
