Will Rams' Davante Adams Help Snap this Trend?
Sean McVay took the reins of the Rams in 2017. The offensive revolution he began that year has an interesting parallel with another NFL trend over that period.
From 2017-23, no NFL player reached the 1,000-catch milestone in his career. Travis Kelce (1,004) broke the streak last season. That drought signified a dearth of sustained talent and long, successful careers among wide receivers and tight ends who entered the league before the Chiefs drafted Kelce in 2013.
Prior to Kelce, the last player to crack that 1,000-reception milestone was Steve Smith in 2016, per ESPN’s Ben Solak.
But that drought is about to change and the Rams figure to play a central role. Davante Adams (957) needs just 43 catches to get there. The last time he had fewer than 43 in any season was his 2014 rookie campaign with Green Bay.
Adams was the ninth wide receiver drafted in 2014 (53rd overall in the second round) but holds a comfortable lead among his contemporaries in career receptions. The next-closest is future Hall of Famer Mike Evans (836).
Evans, who went seventh overall in that 2014 draft, is aiming for a 12th straight 1,000-yard season this year. Jerry Rice (1986-96) is the only other player with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, but Evans is the only player to author such a streak to begin his career. Rice had just 927 as a rookie in 1985.
Another former Rams wide receiver, Brandin Cooks (No. 20 by New Orleans), was selected prior to Adams in that 2014 draft. Cooks, who rejoined the Saints this offseason, has 710 receptions for 9,532 yards. Adams enters the season with 11,844 yards, in addition to his 957 career catches.
The other wide receivers selected before Green Bay chose Adams 53rd overall in 2014 were Sammy Watkins (No. 4 by Buffalo), Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 12 by New York Giants), Kelvin Benjamin (No. 28 by Carolina), Marqise Lee (No. 39 by Jacksonville), Jordan Matthews (No. 42 by Philadelphia) and Paul Richardson (No. 45 by Seattle).
Two wide receivers from the previous class (the 2013 draft) also figure to reach 1,000 career receptions in 2025. DeAndre Hopkins (984) and Keenan Allen (974) can realistically set that goal as they continue their illustrious careers. While Hopkins signed with Baltimore, Allen is currently a free agent but isn’t expected to be unemployed once the season begins.
And once Adams retires, Puka Nacua can take the 1,000-catch baton.
