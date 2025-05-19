Fantasy Expert Projects Nacua, Adams in 1st Season Together
Twin 1,000-yard seasons and another NFC West title. That’s what Mike Clay projects for Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and the Rams in 2025.
In his annual post-draft passion project, Mike Clay’s 2025 NFL Projection Guide, the ESPN fantasy expert predicted 1,312 yards and six touchdowns on 99 receptions from Nacua, and 1,080 yards and eight touchdowns on 79 catches from Adams.
In potentially his final season in Los Angeles, Matthew Stafford will pass for 3,935 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, Clay’s model predicted. Kyren Williams (1,174 yards, 11 rushing touchdowns) will author a third straight 1,000-yard rushing season while adding 239 yards on 36 receptions with two additional receiving TDs.
In Chris Shula’s second season as defensive coordinator, Clay predicts six players with at least three sacks: Jared Verse (7.9), Kobie Turner (6.1), Byron Young (6.0), Braden Fiske (5.2), rookie Josaiah Stewart (3.2) and free agent Poona Ford (3.1).
On a team level, Clay foresees 9.6 wins and the NFC’s No. 4 seed – unless the league changes the postseason seeding criteria at this week’s league meeting in Minneapolis. Clay says the team’s most likely victories are Week 2 at Tennessee (67 percent win probability), Week 7 at Jacksonville (67 percent), Week 9 vs. New Orleans (80 percent) and Week 13 at Carolina (64 percent).
The Rams’ most likely losses, according to Clay, are Week 3 at Philadelphia (37 percent win probability), Week 6 at Baltimore (29 percent) and Week 15 vs. Detroit (33 percent). But when the dust settles, he predicts the Rams will host an NFC wild-card game against No. 5 seed Green Bay.
And speaking of the Packers, the obvious disclaimer in any projection is that no one can predict the future. Last year for instance, when the Rams were 1-4 after a narrow home loss to Green Bay, few thought they would rebound to win nine of their last 12.
Last May in his annual projections, Clay projected 7.9 wins for the Rams in 2024 before Los Angeles finished 10-7. He had San Francisco (6-11) winning 12.3 games, Seattle (10-7) winning 8.8 and Arizona (8-9) winning 5.5.
Interestingly, Clay also sees the Atlanta Falcons winning only 7.5 games, meaning they'll finish with the No. 9 selection in the 2026 draft. That choice now belongs to the Rams after the teams consummated a trade last month allowing the Falcons to jump back into the first round and take James Pearce.
Find us today on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra
Find us also on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE