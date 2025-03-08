Will Rams Take a Tight End in Late Rounds of Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
One position the Rams can look at late in the 2025 NFL Draft is tight end. The Rams have a great veteran tight end in Tyler Higbee but the Rams can look into the future with picking one in year's draft.
A tight end that the Rams can take in the late rounds is Mason Taylor out of Louisiana State University. Taylor had a great college career, and he would fit in with the offense that McVay runs.
"Ascending tight end with plus catch talent and Hall of Fame bloodlines. With just three seasons under Taylor’s belt, more growth is expected in both his game and frame. He’s a smooth athlete with adequate acceleration and the tools to become a more effective route runner in time," said NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He feels defenders around him and catches with sudden hands and elevated focus when needed. He can handle blocking duties on the move or in space, but in-line action will be a challenge for him. His game needs polish, but Taylor has the ability to become a higher-volume target for a team looking to upgrade at the “F” tight end spot."
Taylor can slip into the late rounds because many teams will not be looking to draft a tight end. Taylor's speed can stretch the middle of the field for the Rams. It can also allow the Rams to play more two tight end sets and keep the opposing defenses guessing.
Taylor had a good college career, and his style of play translates to the NFL. He will be a great target for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
