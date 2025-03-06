Rams' McVay Sounds Off About NFL Scouting Combine
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best head coaches, if not the best head coach in the National Football League. Sean McVay has turned the Rams into Super Bowl Champions and contenders every season. McVay is a great offensive coach, but he also studies every part of the game.
Last season McVay had one of the toughest tasks early on last season of keeping his Rams team up float after losing multiple key players that were injured for most of the first half of the 2024 season. The Rams started 1-4 in 2024 but McVay did not panic.
McVay stood by his players and made no excuses even with all the injuries. McVay all he said that he has to do a better job coaching and getting better as a team and putting his players in the best position to be successful.
And in the second half of last season McVay helped his team turn their season around. McVay had his team playing the best football in the league on both sides of the ball. The offense was firing and his defense was even better.
He put trust in the young defense and in his coaching staff to get the right players in and give the team the best chance to win.
They ended up winning the NFC West and a playoff game. And next season they will run it back and try to finish on top.
Now in the offseason McVay was a big part of bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. He and key members of the Rams front office were not in attendance at the NFL Scouting Combine, but they have a good reason why.
"I did not go to the combine because really we have got such trust in our group of scouts to be able to do the vetting and ultimately the tape is the biggest measure for what we evaluate," said Rams head coach Sean McVay.
"So as coaches, our Scouts are a little bit more ahead in terms of evaluating the game tape. They do such a great job using numbers and are similar to analytics, then you know. This is a portion of the evaluation, but ultimately we are asking them to play football."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE