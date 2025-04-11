Sean McVay May be the Best Coach in the NFL
Although it did not end as they would have liked, the Los Angeles Rams are coming off yet another successful season. The Rams started the season 1-4, but they became one of the few teams in league history to start 1-4 and make the playoffs that same season.
Their climb back from a terrible start was a testament to Rams head coach Sean McVay's ability to lead his team when they had lost several starters to injury. In addition to his many years of success before this past season, the Rams' playoff run solidified McVay's status.
Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports recently ranked every head coach in the National Football League. Daugherty ranked McVay as the second-best coach heading into next season. Considering Andy Reid's recent success, it seems fair to rank McVay behind Reid.
"Sean McVay is an offensive genius … who had never coached without one of the greatest defensive players of all time, Aaron Donald. No matter how good your scheme is, it’s freeing to know you have a defensive tackle who can," Daugherty said about the Rams.
"That’s how McVay and Donald lifted the Lombardi in 2022. All of this is the long way of saying we know McVay is a prodigy, but he was facing his toughest challenge yet in 2024. The end result was his fourth division title in eight seasons and eighth overall playoff victory."
Daugherty noted that McVay's impact is felt on days other than Sundays and in areas of the organization other than just on the football field.
"One reason McVay instantly claimed a seat alongside the other modern coaching greats is that it’s not just about what he does on the sideline. Like Andy Reid or Bill Belichick, McVay’s imprint is all over the front office, as well, and the Rams got the knockout draft they required upon Donald’s retirement," Daugherty said.
"First-rounder Jared Verse was the defensive rookie of the year, while fellow defensive rookies Braden Fiske and Kamren Kinchens made every-week impacts. McVay is probably more limited than he would like to be on offense with 37-year-old Matthew Stafford, but he wisely avoided offseason panic moves under center. McVay has had setbacks and detours during his first eight seasons, but his career destination has maintained a fixed point: Canton, Ohio."
