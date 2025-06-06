Rams' Defender Predicted to Have Breakout Season in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams have a young core of burgeoning defenders that come together in 2024 and while they look to build upon their success as a unit, considering there wasn't any major departures in the offseason, the team also knows that in order to produce to top defensive effort, they must ensure the weakest link is strong.
It's no secret that the weakest link on the Rams during the McVay era has been the middle linebackers. While the Rams have had solid players at the position in years past, it's clear the position in not a priority for the team, often being filled by day three draft picks and undrafted free agents.
The one year they brought in a premier linebacker, they had to get rid of him after one season due to financial issues in Bobby Wagner.
However, in 2025, the Rams may be on the verge of having the best linebacker in the McVay era as Omar Speights has gone from UDFA to beloved starter in less than a year.
Thus Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante named Speights as a breakout player entering minicamp.
"Not only did Omar Speights crack the Los Angeles Rams' 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie in 2024, but he also started in 10 games," wrote Infante. "That's impressive, immediate contributions from a UDFA signing."
"Speights was impressed with run support as a rookie. There's little reason to think that it shouldn't continue in 2025. Working behind a talented Rams defensive line, he'll have many chances to boost his tackling numbers in Year 2."
Speights was a classic see-ball, get-ball linebacker whose addition to the Rams' starting lineup allowed the changes necessary to produce a stout effort. Also, not trying to take a shot here but Speights play should improve considering Christian Rozeboom isn't his linebacker partner anymore.
After witnessing him at OTAs, Speights is clearly evolving as a player and a communicator, looking comfortable within Chris Shula's defense.
Jared Verse made a comment about his rookie season that backs Speight's projected rise.
"No. I mean, the number one thing you hear is how much faster the game is at this level versus college, and everybody’s always like, ‘No, it’s not.’ Yeah the hell it is, man—when you’re thrown in that fire, it’s a lot faster. So it was surprising, but once I got the hang of it, it became just like college. It became just like high school, and it slowed down a lot more."
Playing linebacker is one part physicality, one part mentality, and another part chess. Speights already showed he's got the physical and mental part down but if Speights feels more comfortable handling the speed of the NFL, he may be turning from chess piece to chess master in 2025.
