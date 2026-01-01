The NFL Keeps Overlooking Rams' Byron Young

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a special talent in outside linebacker Byron Young. Very few players are as versatile as Young, especially in the box. Young is able to rush the passer, snuff out the run, drop into coverage, and be lined up in a variety of ways to be an effective piece of Chris Shula's scheme.

His work this year has proven the exact type of impact Young has.

Young's Top Mark

Young has been getting after quarterbacks all season, setting the franchise record for the most consecutive regular-season games with at least half a sack. In the playoffs last season, Young recorded 1.5 sacks and six total tackles.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) and Jared Verse (8) and against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

" Byron Young tied Trey Flowers for the 16th-most quarterback hits through a player's first 50 career games (64)," stated the Rams PR Team. "His 28 quarterback hits this season are the 5th-most in the NFL. The only Rams with more QB hits in the last 20 seasons are Aaron Donald (three times: 2015, 2016, 2018) and Robert Quinn (34 in 2013)."

Young has 11 sacks this season.

Celebrating Greatness

Recently, Young was named to the Pro Bowl with Jared Verse. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the moment he told both men about their selections, detailing how much Young means to the franchise.

“One of the things that I think is my favorite part about this team is we talk about the enjoyment for other’s success," stated McVay. "I think when you see the way these guys celebrate each other's successes, that's a really special part of any good culture whether it's in business or in sports.

The genuine excitement that they had to be able to share in something that meant a lot to them, but how happy they were for each other. They're able to share that experience and those shared experiences are what life's about. It's why we're not meant to do this alone."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"That's why I love football so much and what it represents for people that are usually pretty fulfilled in their lives. It's always about, what are you doing for others or how are you doing it where you're a part of something bigger than yourselves? I don't remember much, but I remember the other day because it was pretty recently and you get the letter that they had both made it. I went and told ‘BY’ [Byron Young] when he was in the weight room.

Verse was on the field and then they came and hugged like stepbrothers [laughter]. It was cool. It was something you can't fake. It was one of those moments that you step back and you're so happy."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"That’s why you get into coaching, to try to help people reach and realize their highest potential and to try to be able to shine light on others. When you saw [Outside Linebacker Coach] Joe Coniglio’s reaction and you saw [Defensive Coordinator] Chris Shula's and then you saw their reaction for one another because they were recognized, you step back and you say, ‘These are the moments of why you do this to be able to see other people sharing that excitement for one another, but also the things that they're doing for this football team.’ It was a pretty cool deal. I'm glad you asked me about that.”

