What Rams' Week 18 Injury Update Means for Davante Adams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are getting back most of their offensive stars right before the postseason. Here's the latest from their practice on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Rams

Did Not Practice

Blake Corum (Ankle), Josh Wallace (Ankle), Davante Adams (Hamstring), and Kevin Dotson (Ankle).

Adams is not expected to play on Sunday. Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if the decision, along with the decision not to play Quentin Lake (who's coming back from injured reserve) was done in preparation for the postseason. McVay expects both men to be ready for the playoffs.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Lake would be more to get him out there on the practice field with the expectation of him playing in the first round of playoffs," stated McVay. "Davante, he's going to get out there and be able to do some individual. He’s been running around and moving well. I wouldn't say that he's totally out for the game, but it's more likely than not that he will not play. He and Quentin, the goal is for sure expecting them to be ready to roll for the playoffs.”

McVay also admitted they are erring on the side of caution.

“Yeah, I would say this," added McVay. "It's more to make sure that we're able get him a full workload. He's going to be able to do some different things in a more controlled setting. With the position that he plays, being able to open up, we want to make sure that we're getting everything ready to roll and being smart with him because of the position that he plays and the stress that that hamstring takes with some of the different things that we activate with him.”

Limited

Braden Fiske (Ankle), Alaric Jackson (Knee), Omar Speights (Ankle), Kyren Williams (Ankle), and Xavier Smith (Chest).

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) leaves the field after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jackson is expected to play on Sunday.

Full

Tyler Higbee (Ankle).

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates his touchdown catch with tight end Colby Parkinson (84) during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“It means a lot," stated McVay on getting Higbee back. "He's obviously always been a glue guy. You know from seeing the influence and effect that he has on his teammates and his team in general, not only with his production but with his competitive spirit. We'll see how the week progresses. If he is able to go, it'd be great to be able to get him some snaps before the playoffs end up starting. If he's not, then we're hopeful that the playoffs will represent for sure him being ready to go.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.