One Potential Breakout Candidate for Rams in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams ran purely on the strength of their young players last season. From the offense being heavily run through wide receiver Puka Nacua to the several defensive players that contributed, the franchise had everything go well when they needed it to the most.
Unfortunately for the Rams, however, they came up short of the ultimate goal of raising their hands in victory in the Super Bowl. Going back to the blueprints is no easy task, but on the back of the same young players that shined in 2024, 2025 could be another year to celebrate multiple Rams victories.
That being said, one player sticks out from the bunch in having the potential to break out in a big way for the franchise this upcoming season, and that's safety Kamren Kinchens. Kinchens' first season in Los Angeles went as well as any rookie would want, while he also got a taste of playoff football along the way.
Participating in 17 games last season, Kinchens dropped 57 total tackles in his first full season in the league, as well as 36 solo tackles, four interceptions, and six passes defended. In a Rams organization that saw a ton of defensive studs step up, Kinchens is one who could keep the momentum rolling high going into year two.
According to PFF.com, Kinchens, who is a 22-year-old, earned an overall grade of 67.7, placing him in the average category. Sticking with PFF.com, among all qualified safeties, Kinchens ranked sixth in interceptions as well as 11th in forced fumbles.
Likely to get the starting role again for the new campaign, Kinchens could easily see his numbers increase, and for good reason. Still ripe in age and fast on his feet, the Rams' safety provides much more than your typical safety, especially if he is used correctly.
Kinchens was also wisely used in the Rams' playoff pursuit, where he collected a total of 11 tackles in two games played before elimination. The franchise has once again found ways to develop and pick talented players late in the draft rounds, as Kinchens, a former third-round pick, looks to play like a top-level safety in 2025.
While you're here, make sure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and catch all our updates.
For even more coverage, let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE