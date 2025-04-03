3 Important Needs for Rams in 2025 Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to have a special season in 2025.
The Rams are looking to win another Super Bowl next season. The Rams have started in the right direction by signing many important pieces in free agency that will help their team be better next season. The Rams will be serious contenders next season and a much-improved, dangerous team.
The team is getting to one of their favorite parts of the offseason and that is the 2025 NFL Draft. This is where the Rams separate themselves from other teams heading into a new season.
The Rams have been a team that knows how to find talent in every round over the last couple of years. Their rookie players have gone into their first season ready for the NFL and it seems like they have been in the league for years by the way they play. The Rams have something special going on that other teams are trying to figure out.
Even with having a good free agency class, the team still has needs they need to fill on the roster and get the team in the best position to be successful next season.
According to ESPN, the Rams' biggest needs are a cornerback and a linebacker on the defensive side of the ball. On the offensive side, the Rams need an offensive tackle.
Top three needs: CB, LB, OT. The top of the Rams' roster doesn't have many glaring holes after free agency, but they'll need to add depth through the draft. Although the starting cornerbacks return, Los Angeles' pass defense ranked 26th in the NFL this past season. The Rams could also add at inside linebacker after losing Christian Rozeboom (Panthers), Troy Reeder (unsigned) and Jacob Hummel (Ravens) this offseason.
And although the Rams re-signed left tackle Alaric Jackson to a three-year deal, they could draft their right tackle of the future with Rob Havenstein entering the last year of his contract. -- Sarah Barshop
The Rams' defense was great last season. But if they can find a good, young, talented cornerback and linebacker, the defense can go from good to elite. The Rams' front four will also be a huge help to the new rookies because they will make their job easier.
