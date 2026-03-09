Instant Grade as Rams Sign Jaylen Watson to Reload Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have handed out their fourth multi-year contract to a member of their secondary in what has been one of the most unpredictable offseasons for the franchise in some time.

As the team approaches positional value with new eyes, the Rams have added Super Bowl-winning cornerback Jaylen Watson to the team, linking him up with Trent McDuffie as the former Kansas City Chiefs defenders are set to be the future pillars of Los Angeles.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Grade For Watson's Signing: A+

I won't lie, I did not expect the Rams to shell out not just another multi-year deal in the secondary but that the average annual value of the deal would be above $10 million as McDuffie, Kam Curl, and Quentin Lake are all on deals that are of a significant amount.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrate after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While I wonder how these moves will impact the team's ability to retain their 2023 draft class as this is the final year of their rookie deals, but that will be a bridge to cross once we get there.

For the Rams, it's clear they're going all-in in pursuit of winning a second Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford at the helm, and after the defense let down a historic performance from Stafford in the NFC Championship Game.

When we look at the top teams in the NFC, they all possess a variety of pass-catching threats who cause matchup nightmares wherever a team looks. Watson completes the outside cornerback room and the secondary, allowing the Rams the ability to constantly play their style of football.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) pushes Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) out of bounds during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With the All-Pro in McDuffie, Watson's height and frame, and Emmanuel Forbes' ability to shut down route runners when allowed to guard the boundary, the Rams have three players who can take down various pass-catching threats while allowing Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, and Kam Kinchens to focus on other aspects of their operation, without having to worry about the outside being exposed as they were from time to time last season.

Considering that both McDuffie and Watson come from the Steve Spagnuolo school of defensive thought, both men are experienced in being part of a defense that loves to bring pressure from various angles.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Expect Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula to blitz more, as he did periodically in 2024, to give his side an advantage. Shula will also use early blitzes to set up fake blitz looks, confusing quarterbacks as the season goes on.

Long story short, if the Rams were to pay a corner, Watson is the perfect player to give a deal to.