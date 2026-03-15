The Rams' Best Options in the Second Round

The Los Angeles Rams were able to leverage their surplus in draft capital to net them an All-Pro corner and address a secondary that consistently let them down next season. They still own the Atlanta Falcons pick, which was the more valuable of the two.

A top 15 pick gives the Rams an excellent chance of adding another star to their roster before the new season kicks off. Les Snead has a track record of finding hidden gems in later rounds, so what names should be on his radar as they are selected in the second round?

Top Options in the Second Round

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos offensive tackle Kage Casey (77) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first name up is Kage Casey. Offensive line depth became a real issue for the Rams down the stretch of the season, and bolstering their line here feels like a good decisions. He's better at run blocking than he is at pass protection, but he has the technical skills to make up for a lack of size in both.

It may not be a weapon Sean McVay can build around for the future, but it's certainly a selection with their future in mind. Casey likely wouldn't start right away, but his traits allow him to fill in for both guard and tackle, so his utility is worth a second-round pick.

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taking a tight end in the second round in consecutive draft classes sounds redundant, especially when considering the Tyler Higbee extension, but Eli Stowers has the tools for the Rams to ignore all of that. He has a history as a quarterback, so not only will he intrinsically know what his signal caller will be looking for, but it also opens up the room for a potential trick play just for him.

A part of McVay's offensive evolution last year was his use of the tight end position. Stowers isn't going to be the tight end who blocks well, but he will be the one to make an impressive catch downfield and be one of Matthew Stafford's favorite targets if they select him in the second round.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU safety A.J. Haulcy (13) walks the field before the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Finally, A.J. Haulcy is a must-have for their secondary. Even with them extending Trent McDuffie and Kam Curl, Haulcy is a ball hawk across the middle of the field who also isn't afraid to get physical at the line of scrimmage or to break up a pass.

He will have to compete for starting reps in a now star-studded secondary, but he has the potential to be a game-changer for their defense.