Sean McVay Confirms Aaron Donald Return Is Still on the Table for Rams

Arguably the biggest story of the NFL offseason as training camp approaches is Aaron Donald’s potential return to the Los Angeles Rams. While it’s unlikely that Donald is at training camp when the team reports on July 25, he could return anytime between training camp and the start of the regular season.

Donald was recently seen working out at the team’s facility. Even if Donald isn’t at training camp, he’ll likely be working out on his own and getting himself in football shape while seeing how his body reacts. If his body reacts well and Donald has the same drive that he did two years ago, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him make his return.

Sean McVay Says Aaron Donald Is Still Evaluating a Return

In a recent interview with NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, Rams head coach Sean McVay talked about Donald potentially returning.

“He is thinking about that (returning) and he’s going to go through his process,” said McVay. “One thing about Aaron Donald - what he does, he does full speed ahead. He knows what it looks like and feels like.”

Things appear to be leaning towards Donald returning, but nothing is set in stone yet. There also isn’t a firm timeline on when Donald could make his decision. The next few weeks will be important as Donald will be in the middle of his workout regimen to see how his body reacts.

Donald Must Prove He Can Still Play at an Elite Level

Donald retired following the 2023 season and has been out of the league for the last two years. Even if Donald isn’t at 100 percent, 70 percent of Aaron Donald is still a very good player. However, Donald would also be 35 and two years removed from playing.

"What he needs to be able to do is put himself through his regimen and his routine and see, ‘Am I going to be the player who can add value to the team and be the guy that I’ve been,” said McVay. “He’s going to do that and if he feels like he can, then let’s figure out a way to make that work and make him a part of it, and if not, then he doesn’t owe us anything.”

Donald’s decision may be the easiest part of the process. The Rams and Donald would need to figure out what kind of role he wants to play in the defense as well as his contract. When Donald retired following the 2023 season, he walked away from $30 million. While the Rams have paid out his guarantees, the Rams would still owe Donald $30 million if he were to return.

Rams and Donald Still Need to Work Out the Details

Following a two-year absence, and with salary cap restrictions, it’s unlikely that the Rams would pay Donald that much. They will certainly find a way to make it work if Donald decides to return, but it would need to be something that works out and makes sense for both sides.

It’s fair to say that if Donald decides to come back, he won’t return as a shell of himself. Donald is going to ensure that he can still perform at a respectable level. When he retired, Donald left the league as arguably the best defensive player of all time. He won’t do anything to tarnish his legacy, even if it means playing alongside Myles Garrett.

The Rams won’t put any pressure on Donald to return and leave the decision up to him. "I want him to go through that process and be able to make his decision, and if he is feeling good, we are certainly excited over here about it," said McVay.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.