Aaron Donald's Potential Rams Return Remains the NFL's Biggest Training Camp Storyline

As the Los Angeles Rams get ready for training camp this week, Aaron Donald potentially returning to the team remains one of the NFL’s biggest storylines. If Donald were to return to the Rams, they’d almost certainly be considered even bigger Super Bowl favorites than they are currently. Donald and Myles Garrett on the same defensive line would be difficult for any offense to handle.

Any Donald return at the moment remains speculation. While Donald is considering it, there’s still no guarantee that he returns. Even Donald remains unsure whether he’ll return. With that said, it’s still one of the biggest storylines with training camp on the horizon.

Aaron Donald's Decision Remains Uncertain

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer listed the top NFL storylines heading into training camp, and Donald’s potential return came in at the top.

“The Rams’ legend is training now as if he’s going to play and has told people that if he thinks he can be himself on Sundays, he’ll go through with what would be a borderline unprecedented return to the NFL,” said Breer. “The Rams, for their part, haven’t pushed. They’ve told him they’d love to have him. But they want the decision to be the 35-year-old Donald’s and Donald’s alone. And they’ll be judicious in how they work him back in, should he return.”

Just over a week ago, Donald was spotted at the Rams’ facility as he put himself through a workout. Reports suggested that Donald is trying to get himself into football shape and see how his body reacts.

Donald Is Preparing for the Possibility of a Return

Nobody is questioning whether Donald is in shape as he pushed Jared Verse to the limit last offseason. However, there is a difference in being in football shape. From a mental and physical standpoint, Donald will need to see if he is still up to it.

Additionally, Donald hasn’t shown interest in returning previously. While the team has asked if he would like to return, Donald has denied their requests. If Donald were to return, playing next to Myles Garrett and competing for another Super Bowl would be the primary reasons for it.

There doesn’t appear to be a timeline for a Donald return, but if he returns, it would be all-in. It doesn’t seem likely that he’ll make a decision late in the year or come back to only play 15-20 snaps. Donald is the ultimate competitor and would want to continue at a high level.

The NFL Will Be Watching Donald's Decision

At this point in his career, Donald doesn’t need training camp. If Donald does decide to return, coming back around the second preseason game would make the most sense. That would allow him to get integrated into the team. However, Donald held out in 2017 and returned in Week 2 after ending his holdout eight days before Week 1. Following that timeline, Donald would be able to avoid a long trip to Australia.

Until a final decision is made, this is going to be a storyline that everybody around the NFL follows. Donald returning to the NFL two years after retiring would be one of the most unprecedented returns in recent memory.

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