Aaron Donald's Return to the Rams Appears Closer Than Ever

Throughout much of training camp, there has been growing speculation that Aaron Donald could potentially make a return to the NFL and play for the Los Angeles Rams. While no decision has officially been made, there is a growing sense that it's only a matter of time before Donald returns..

Following the Rams’ trade for Myles Garrett, Donald has been considering a comeback. A few weeks ago he was spotted working out at the Rams’ facility as he works to get his body back in football shape. The idea seems to be that if Donald gets into football shape and his body reacts positively, a return could happen.

Signs Continue to Point Toward Aaron Donald's Return

“Things are going in the right direction and if there's an arrow, it's trending upwards,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay last week during training camp. “I think once we get back to Woodland Hills, we'll have a better idea of what that timeline looks like.”

This is must see for Rams fans



CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden played a game with Sean McVay asking him to give facial expressions in response to Aaron Donald related questions



It’s such a done deal 😂 pic.twitter.com/OZsdlmHK7h — Jackson Durham (@JDurham_FBall) August 2, 2026

The Rams haven’t placed a definitive timeline on when Donald needs to make a decision. However, it's unlikely Donald returns while the team is still at training camp at Loyola Marymount University, nor does this appear to be a situation in which he returns midseason.

NFL Insiders Share Optimistic Update

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared the latest update on Donald’s potential return on Monday.

“Let me start with this – Aaron Donald has not yet made a decision about whether he wants to return to the NFL. But it certainly seems like it’s trending in the right direction,” reported Rapoport. “My understanding is he wants to make sure he can go out and do it before he fully commits. That said, it clearly seems like it’s heading in that direction.”

From @GMFB: The vibes are positive for a possible return of #Rams star Aaron Donald… pic.twitter.com/8wHkKFYia2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 3, 2026

When Donald held out before the 2017 season, he returned just three days before Week 1 and played in Week 2. Donald held out again in 2018 and returned on August 31. If Donald does decide to return, that timeline seems likely and appears to be how the Rams are handling it.

It’s certainly worth noting that Donald won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. While it’s unlikely that would be the case two years removed from the league, the Rams and Donald want to ensure that he’s fresh and plays at a high level if he does return.

“He and Sean McVay have a very close relationship, and they have established a rough timeline for his return should Donald go through with it,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “My sense is it wouldn’t happen until after the Rams leave Loyola Marymount and head back to their home facility north of L.A. The plan from there, should he return, would likely mirror how they ramped Donald up in his two holdout years, 2017 and ’18, which happened to be McVay’s first two years with the Rams.”

What Aaron Donald's Role Could Look Like

If Donald does decide to return, the Rams need to figure out the best way to integrate him back into the team and what type of role he’ll have. It doesn’t seem like Donald would want a reduced role that limits him to specific situations. The Rams do have more depth on the defensive line than they had when Donald played, but that should only allow defensive coordinator Chris Shula to get more creative with his usage.

From there, the Rams would need to figure out Donald’s contract. When he retired after 2023, Donald walked away from $30 million. While the Rams have since paid out the guarantees, the contract is still valid. The Rams and Donald would need to figure out something that works for both sides.

Prior to this offseason, Donald hadn’t shown much interest in a return. However, the acquisition of Garrett certainly changed the equation. If Donald does come back, it’s going to be under the right conditions and only if his body feels right. With that said, a return appears closer than ever.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.